Betts feeling ‘really good,’ eyes return soon to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP)Mookie Betts says he’s feeling ”really, really good” and is eager to return soon to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ lineup from a stint on the injured list with right hip inflammation.

The All-Star outfielder has been on the IL since Aug. 8. He was diagnosed with a bone spurin his hip and recently received a second cortisone injection.

”It’s the first time I’ve felt normal in a long time,” Betts said Thursday after a workout on the field before the Dodgers hosted the New York Mets. ”There’s no pain at all. Hopefully, I can stay on this path.”

Betts said his hip had been bothering him since the start of spring training in February. He described the pain as being so intense that it ”locked me up pretty good.”

”I hope it just can get through the season and let it heal and not have to worry about it anymore,” he said.

Manager Dave Roberts said Betts could potentially return as early as next week. The Dodgers visit NL West rival San Diego for a three-game series starting Tuesday and return home next Friday to host Colorado. Roberts said Betts would decide whether or not he needs a rehab assignment first.

”Maybe just a couple at-bats and we’ll go from there,” Betts said. ”I would like to at least get hot, then cool off, then get hot and get back running around just to make sure. I don’t want to go out there and have to come out of the game.”

