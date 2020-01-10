Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.

Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winterfor third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.

A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.

He was voted the American League MVP award in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.