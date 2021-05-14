Behind Wade Miley, Reds look to bounce back vs. Rockies

Wade Miley will be hard pressed to top his last outing. In fact he would have to be perfect — literally — to improve on his most recent start when the Reds face the host Colorado Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Friday.

Miley tossed the first no-hitter of his career on May 7, becoming the 17th pitcher in Cincinnati Reds history to do so and the first since Homer Bailey in 2013.

Miley (4-2, 2.00 ERA) takes the mound in the second of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Colorado will send right-hander German Marquez (1-4, 5.49) to the hill.

The Rockies won a wild one Thursday, 13-8. They led 10-0 before the Reds scored eight in the eighth inning, but they held on to get their second straight win.

Miley was given an extra day of rest between starts but he said he felt good after throwing 114 pitches in the 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

“I feel like I can pitch today or tomorrow or whenever. I feel fine. I’m happy to take the extra day as well,” Miley said Wednesday. “I think I did a decent job of moving forward to my next start and started preparing. I found out the next day that I would not be throwing in Pittsburgh and I was going to throw in Colorado, that helped. Once I started game planning for Colorado, I kind of put that behind me.”

Miley is familiar with the Rockies and Coors Field from his years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Friday will be the lefty’s 16th appearance (15th start) against Colorado. He also faced them as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros.

In those 15 appearances, he is 8-2 with a 3.73 ERA, and in six previous starts in Denver, he is 4-1 with a 4.19 ERA.

Marquez will try to turn things around against the Reds. He has allowed 13 earned runs over 10 2/3 innings over his past three starts, all losses, but had a promising start in his loss at St. Louis last weekend.

It was an improvement from his start before that against San Francisco when he didn’t get out of the first inning, when he allowed eight earned runs and recorded just two outs before leaving.

This past Sunday, he held the Cardinals to two runs — one earned — in six innings.

He still has room to grow, manager Bud Black said after the game.

“I still don’t think German was as sharp as we’ve seen him,” Black said. “Yet, isn’t that a great sign that he went six innings against a good club and only gave up two runs? The slider was better today — much more consistent with the break and the location.”

Marquez has faced Cincinnati twice in his career, going 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA against the Reds. In his start at Coors Field, he gave up just one run over seven strong innings on May 27, 2018.

