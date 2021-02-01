Astros sign OF Steven Souza Jr. to minor league deal

HOUSTON (AP)Outfielder Steven Souza Jr. signed a minor league contract with the Houston Astros on Monday and was invited to spring training.

The 31-year-old Souza spent last season with the Cubs, appearing in 11 games and hitting .148 with one homer and five RBIs. Souza has spent six seasons in the majors, playing for the Nationals, Rays and Diamondbacks. He is a career .232 hitter with 70 doubles, 71 homers and 203 RBIs.

His best year came with Tampa Bay in 2017 when he was named the team’s MVP after setting career highs in homers (30), RBIs (78), walks (84) and steals (16).

As a rookie in 2014 with the Nationals, Souza made a spectacular diving catch with two outs in the ninth inning to help Jordan Zimmermann complete a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over the Marlins.

—

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports