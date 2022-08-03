SAN FRANCISCO (AP)In a game played as Vin Scully’s death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts’ 24th home run and three RBIs.

The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where in October 2016 Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died Tuesday at age 94.

”It was first-class by the Giants,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. ”After a big win, you feel good about it, but then you get presented with that. So it’s sort of an emotional roller coaster and it was kind of a little subdued.”

The Dodgers paused their usual post-win celebration to gaze at the video board.

”He was the best there ever was,” three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw said. ”When you think about the Dodgers, there’s a lot of history here, and there are a lot of people who have come through. It’s just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly.”

Fans of both the Dodgers and Giants stopped and applauded Scully before exiting Oracle Park.

”He was just a very unique, special human that the game of baseball was very lucky to have,” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said.

Added Betts: ”It’s just a tremendous loss, not just for the Dodgers but baseball in general.”

Los Angeles has won six straight over the Giants and improved the major leagues’ best record to 70-33.

Tyler Anderson (12-1) won his fourth straight decision, Betts finished a triple shy of the cycle and Gavin Lux and Cody Bellinger drove in two runs apiece. Trea Turner and Austin Barnes added RBIs for Los Angeles, which has won six of its last seven games.

Turner extended his hitting streak to 20 games.

Anderson allowed five runs and six hits in five innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

Joey Bart homered for San Francisco, which fell to 3-10 since the All-Star break. David Villar and Luis Gonzalez also drove in runs for the Giants.

”I thought (Bart) did a great job leading from behind the plate today,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said. ”And obviously a big home run off Anderson and a nearly perfectly-executed drag bunt when we needed it in a major way. So it’s a good step forward for Joey.”

The Dodgers jumped to a 6-0 lead against Alex Wood (7-9), who had stints with the Dodgers from 2015-18 and in 2020. He gave up six runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

San Francisco closed with a five-run fourth.

Los Angeles extended its lead in the eighth inning, scoring three runs on four consecutive extra-base hits from Lux, Barnes, Bellinger and Betts.

”It was great,” Roberts said. ”All that damage was done with two outs. It’s big because our guys understand that when you can add on late, it changes how you use your pen. So not only winning tonight’s game, but it gives us a chance to win tomorrow’s game too.”

Dodgers relievers Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Chris Martin and David Price combined to pitch the final four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

DODGERS ACQUIRE GALLO

Ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Dodgers acquired OF Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for minor league RHP Clayton Beeter.

Los Angeles also traded IF/OF Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners for cash and sent RHP Mitch White and minor league IF Alex De Jesus to the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league pitchers Nick Frasso and Moises Brito.

RUF ON THE MOVE

The Giants traded IF/OF Darin Ruf to the New York Mets for INF/OF J.D. Davis and minor league pitchers Carson Seymour, Nick Zwack and Thomas Szapucki.

San Francisco also traded RHP Trevor Rosenthal to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league OF Tristan Peters and C Curt Casali and LHP Matthew Boyd to the Mariners for minor league RHP Michael Stryffeler and C Andy Thomas.

The Giants assigned RHP Angel Rondon outright to Triple-A Sacramento and recalled LHP Alex Young, while RHP Tobias Myers was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox and RHP Kervin Castro was claimed by the Cubs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Turner (abdominal strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, backdated to July 30. Los Angeles selected the contract of IF/OF Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City. … IF/OF Chris Taylor (left foot fracture) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Taylor started in left field and went 0 for 3.

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford (left knee inflammation) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento, going 0 for 1 with a walk. … OF Joc Pederson and SS Thairo Estrada are both recovering well from concussions and expected to return when first eligible to come off the 7-day concussion injured list on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (10-6, 2.71 ERA) looks for his eighth straight win Wednesday night. Urias has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 starts.

Giants RHP Alex Cobb (3-5, 4.06) tries to snap a four-game losing streak. Cobb’s last win came May 17 at Colorado.

—

