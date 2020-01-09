AP source: Rondón, Diamondbacks agree to $3M, 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP)Relief pitcher Hector Rondon and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal is subject to a successful physical.

Rondon would get a $2.5 million salary next season and would include a a team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.

The 31-year-old right-hander is a seven-year veteran who helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016. He pitched last season for the Houston Astros and had a 3.71 ERA over 62 appearances, including one start.

Rondon has 92 saves and could be a candidate to close games for the D-backs, though Archie Bradley returns after handling the closer role for much of the second half of last season. The Arizona Republic first reported Rondon’s signing.

