AP source: Peralta agrees to $22M, 3-year deal with D-backs

PHOENIX (AP)Left fielder David Peralta avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $22 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal hadn’t been announced.

The 32-year-old has been a regular in the D-backs outfield over the past few seasons. He played in 99 games last year, batting .275 with 12 homers despite battling a shoulder injury that bothered him for much of the year and eventually required season-ending surgery.

He won a Gold Glove in 2019 and hit a career-high 30 homers in 2018.

The team also announced Friday that left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray and infielder Jake Lamb avoided arbitration after agreeing to one-year deals.

Ray, who was an All-Star in 2017, has been one of Arizona’s top pitchers over the past four seasons. He had a 12-8 record and a 4.34 ERA in 2019 and struck out a career-high 235 batters in 174 1/3 innings.

The 29-year-old Lamb was an All-Star in 2017 but is trying to bounce back from two straight injury-plagued seasons. He hit just .193 last year with six homers in 78 games in 2019.

—

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports