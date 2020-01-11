AP source: Peralta agrees to $22M, 3-year deal with D-backs

PHOENIX (AP)Left fielder David Peralta dodged salary arbitration by agreeing to a $22 million, three-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced.

The 32-year-old has been a regular in the Diamondbacks outfield over the past few seasons. He played in 99 games last year, batting .275 with 12 homers despite battling a shoulder injury that bothered him for much of the year and eventually required season-ending surgery.

He won a Gold Glove Award in 2019 and hit a career-high 30 homers in 2018.

The team also announced Friday that pitchers Robbie Ray, Andrew Chafin and Matt Andriese, along with infielder Jake Lamb, ducked arbitration by agreeing to one-year deals.

Ray, who was an All-Star in 2017, has been one of Arizona’s top pitchers over the past four seasons. The left-hander had a 12-8 record and a 4.34 ERA in 2019 and struck out a career-high 235 batters in 174 1/3 innings.

Chafin and Andriese were both in the bullpen last season. Chafin is a durable lefty who appeared in at least 70 games in each of the past three seasons. He had a 3.76 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings last year. Andriese appeared in 54 games out of the bullpen, finishing with a 5-5 record and a 4.71 ERA.

The 29-year-old Lamb was an All-Star in 2017 but is trying to bounce back from two straight injury-plagued seasons. He hit just .193 last year with six homers in 78 games in 2019.

Shortstop Nick Ahmed and reliever Archie Bradley did not reach deals and are headed toward arbitration. Ahmed requested a salary of $6.95 million and was offered $6.6 million. Bradley asked for $4.1 million and was offered $3,625,000.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

