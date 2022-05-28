ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to right wrist inflammation.

Rendon had been dealing with wrist issues for most of the season, but it got worse Thursday night during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays when he swung at an outside pitch. He had an MRI on Friday to determine what was next.

It is the 31-year-old Rendon’s fourth stint on the IL in two seasons. He missed 96 games due to various injuries last year, including the final 76 due to a left hamstring strain he suffered in early July.

Rendon was batting .242 this season, but was showing signs of warming up. He had 15 RBIs in May.

This is Rendon’s third season with the Angels. He signed a seven-year, $245 million contract after helping the Washington Nationals to a World Series title in 2019.

Tyler Wade and Matt Duffy are expected to platoon at third base while Rendon is out. The Angels filled Rendon’s roster spot by calling up right-hander Janson Junk from Triple-A Salt Lake.

