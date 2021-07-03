Alex Cobb goes against former team as Angels meet Orioles

Alex Cobb will face his former team Saturday night as the Los Angeles Angels host the Baltimore Orioles in the middle game of their three-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels acquired Cobb, who pitched for the Orioles from 2018-20, on Feb. 2 for minor-league second baseman Jahmai Jones, who remains a hot prospect for the Orioles but has yet to make his major-league debut.

Cobb (5-3, 5.09 ERA) is tied with Griffin Canning and Raisel Iglesias for the team lead in wins, though he struggled in three of his past four starts.

After posting a 2-1 mark and a 0.53 ERA in three starts in May, Cobb went 2-1 again in June, but his ERA jumped to 7.32 for the month.

He most recently gave up six runs and six hits in four innings of a 13-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

“I’m just really not bearing down and getting that third out,” Cobb said. “However you do it, you’ve got to shut the door.

The right-hander could take a page out of the Los Angeles bullpen from the team’s win on Friday night. After Canning gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings, the bullpen limited the Orioles to one run over the final 6 1/3 innings, allowing the Angels to rally from a 6-2 deficit and win 8-7 on a walk-off single by Jared Walsh in the ninth.

Shohei Ohtani hit two more home runs, giving him a major-league leading 30 on the season and 13 in his past 15 games, stole a base in the ninth and scored the winning run.

“There’s a lot of fans today, so that gave me a lot of energy,” Ohtani said after the win in front of a crowd of 23,561 at Angel Stadium.

The comeback prevented the Orioles from winning four in a row for the first time this season.

Baltimore will try to regroup behind right-hander Jorge Lopez, who is scheduled to make his 17th start of the season and 50th of his career.

Lopez (2-10, 5.92) has lost his past four starts to become the second major-league pitcher with double-digit losses this season.

Lopez has made one start in his career against the Angels and gave up four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings as a member of the Royals on April 27, 2019. He did not receive the decision in the 9-4 Kansas City win.

The Orioles did not play third baseman Maikel Franco in the series opener after he sprained his right ankle at the end of the game on Wednesday night at the Houston Astros, but he could return to the lineup Saturday after his X-rays came back negative.

Franco is tied for fourth on the team with nine home runs and is third with 42 RBIs.

“Franco is day to day,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said before Friday’s game. “Got a little bit of a sprain. Lots of rehab (Thursday). Rehab again (Friday) morning. … We got lucky there.”

Cobb went 7-22 in 41 starts over his three seasons with the Orioles, who signed him to a four-year deal worth $57 million on March 20, 2018. He reached double digits in wins in four of the previous five seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cobb has pitched well against the Orioles in his career, owning a 6-2 record and 2.70 ERA in 12 starts.

–Field Level Media