Agrazal clears waivers, sent to Triple-A Toledo

WASHINGTON (AP)With a “2019 World Series Champions” patch stitched onto the right sleeve of his white Washington Nationals jersey, and his eyes -- one brown, one blue -- open wide, Max Scherzer made it clear as clear can be Saturday that his neck is just fine and his preseason routine is same as ever.

“I played catch probably two weeks after the World Series and I was playing catch OK, so I knew that there was no long-term damage. I did the whole MRI thing and that came away clean, too. Everybody wanted to dot their I's and cross their T's and everybody did,” Scherzer said with a chuckle at the club's annual fan festival at Nationals Park.