Agrazal clears waivers, sent to Triple-A Toledo

MLB
DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Tigers announced Saturday right-hander Dario Agrazal has cleared waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Toledo.

The Tigers acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash in a November trade. They designated the 25-year-old Agrazal for assignment earlier this month, when they acquired catcher Eric Haase in a deal with Cleveland.

Agrazal made 14 starts and one relief appearance for the Pirates last season. He went 4-5 with a 4.91 ERA.

