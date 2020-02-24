2B Dozier gets agreement with Padres, invite to spring camp

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP)Free agent second baseman Brian Dozier and the San Diego Padres have reached agreement on a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.

Dozier has played in the World Series the past two years. He hit 20 home runs with 50 RBIs for the champion Washington Nationals last season, and was with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018.

The 32-year-old Dozier was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2015 and hit 42 home runs for the Twins the next year.

The Padres have several players vying for time at second base, including newcomer Jurickson Profar and Ty France.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.