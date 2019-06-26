The Latest: Ship with 42 migrants aboard enters Italy waters

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on migration to Europe (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

A German humanitarian group says its ship Sea-Watch 3 carrying 42 migrants rescued at sea two weeks ago has entered Italian waters under emergency provisions, calling the situation on board desperate.

Sea-Watch said the ship entered Italian waters at midday Wednesday. The move is in direct defiance of Italy’s interior minister, Matteo Salvini, who has barred the ship from Italian waters, saying it would be seized.

Sea-Watch said that the migrants had become desperate after the European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday rejected their appeal to be allowed to disembark in Italy.

Those on board are among 53 that the group said it rescued June 12 from a rubber boat off Libya in international waters. In the meantime, 11 have been evacuated to Italy for medical reasons.

___

9:55 a.m.

Turkish officials say a van carrying dozens of migrants ignored orders to stop and sped past a police checkpoint in northwest Turkey before crashing into a wall. Ten migrants were killed and some 30 others were injured in the crash.

The governor’s office for Edirne province said the incident occurred Wednesday in the town of Meric, near Turkey’s land border with Greece. It said the van’s driver lost control at the town’s main intersection and crashed the vehicle into the wall of a store.

There was no immediate information on the injured migrants’ conditions.

Most migrants try to enter European Union member Greece from Turkey by sea, making a relatively short crossing to nearby Greek islands. Others opt to cross by the northern land route, which is longer.