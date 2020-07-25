Does marriage mean a happier life? New study says ‘maybe’

(CNN/KCAU) – The results are in!

Researchers from Michigan State University have been conducting a study of married people to determine the effects of marriage on personal happiness.

They analyzed the relationship histories of more than 7,000 individuals aged 18 to 60, separating them into three groups to determine who was happiest at the end of their lives — married people, formerly married people and single people, and the results were surprising.

After questioning them about their happiness, the study published in Journal of Positive Psychology learned those who considered themselves life-long singles were nearly as happy as those who were married.

While marriage seemed to minorly increase happiness, researchers say it wasn’t significant enough to make a difference.

The conclusion?

Happiness is more about mindset than a ring on a finger.