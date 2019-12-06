How to prepare to beat a winter cold

(CNN) – It is still two weeks from the official start of winter, but as temperatures dip, many might get hit with a nagging cough, a runny nose or fever.

Pharmacist NaaDede Badger-Plange, a pharmacist at Piedmont Hospital, gave many recommendations about how to deal with a winter cold.

“There’s really no cure for a common cold. Really what you would do is manage the symptoms that come with the common cold. So depending on the symptoms you have, that will determine what medications you take.”

Her first recommendation is how to deal with pain. Badger-Plange reminded that acetaminophen isn’t the only pain reliever.

“There are two major products that you usually will take. The first one is either ibuprofen, and other people like to take Naproxen,” Badger-Plange said.

Regarding antihistamines, it is important to follow the directions and pay attention to any side effects.

“The main product that is in the cold medication is Diphendyramine,” Badger-Plange said. “So one of the major side effects of this product is drowsiness so you always want to make sure that you’re not driving after taking this medication”

If you’re dealing with a cough, Badger-Plange recommends products with one of two active ingredients.

“What guaifenesin does, is when you have that deep, congested cough, it helps bring out all the gunk associated with that. When you have that dry cough that you’re trying to suppress, then you take dextromethorphan.”