Lawton-Bronson students and faculty host blood donor day

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) –

Siouxlanders were able to help local hospitals just by rolling up their sleeves on Tuesday.

Lifeserve Blood Center holding a blood drive at Lawton Bronson high school. With over 100 hospitals on its blood supply list, Lifeserve says it needs siouxlanders to donate blood to help provide life-saving gifts to places here in Siouxland.

“It’s important because it is a gift that nobody can replicate, you can’t manufacture it, you can’t make it in a lab, it comes from a human being,” said Jessie Hoffmen of Lifeserve.

Folks can always make an appointment at the donation center in Sioux City, or attend any of the blood drives in the area.

