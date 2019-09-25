Lawton-Bronson students and faculty host blood donor day

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) –

Siouxlanders were able to help local hospitals just by rolling up their sleeves on Tuesday.



Lifeserve Blood Center holding a blood drive at Lawton Bronson high school. With over 100 hospitals on its blood supply list, Lifeserve says it needs siouxlanders to donate blood to help provide life-saving gifts to places here in Siouxland.



“It’s important because it is a gift that nobody can replicate, you can’t manufacture it, you can’t make it in a lab, it comes from a human being,” said Jessie Hoffmen of Lifeserve.



Folks can always make an appointment at the donation center in Sioux City, or attend any of the blood drives in the area.