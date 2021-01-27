Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
11°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Top Stories
South Dakota governor would support grand jury in attorney general crash case
Top Stories
Should you be wearing two masks? Here’s what Dr. Fauci says
Good Day Pets – Meet Louie!
Video
Omaha to host US Olympic swim trials split into 2 meets due to COVID
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Gallery
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: January 27th, 2021
Top Stories
Siouxland Forecast: January 26, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Road Conditions
1 dead, at least 17 injured after tornado rips Alabama town
Winter Weather: What to know and where to find it
Siouxland Forecast: January 26, 2021
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Video Game News
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sioux Center Camera
Orange City Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
News Nation
Newsfeed Now
Health
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Back to School
Health News
Health Tips
Contests
Jobs
Careers
Community
Mr. Food
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Businesses in the News
Remarkable Women of Siouxland
Honoring Black History
Veterans Voices
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Digital Signal
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KCAU 9 Weather Photo