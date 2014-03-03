Employment Notifications

by: DANIELE FEENSTRA

Local organizations which distribute job information or provide referrals as part of their regular activities are welcome to contact ABC 9 to receive job opening notifications.

Please email your organization name, address, phone number and email to humanresources@kcautv.com to be included in future job opening notifications.

