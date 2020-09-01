Texas gymnast hopes postponement of Olympics will give her shot at biggest stage

TAMPA (WFLA) — The postponement of the Olympic games has caused some athletes to struggle, but the extra year of training means some athletes who may have been dealing with injuries may now have a shot at the biggest stage.

Just after the announcement of the postponement, Texas native Hannah Hagle decided to get back on the mat and called her coaches to let them know she was ready to train again.

“I told them I had unfinished business to do, in elite, and I wanted to accomplish some goals that I wanted to do in previous years,” Hagle said.

Hannah did not get the chance to achieve her goals because of an injury, but that didn’t stop her fighting spirit.

“When she called and said she had unfinished business I mean I just got chills right now again because, without that fire, it’s hard,” said Texas East Gymnastics co-owner Stacy Panfil-Parsley.

2018 proved to be a difficult year for Hagle. She had to sit out a year of training due to a stress fracture in her back.

“It was so hard, just not being able to do something you’re so passionate about. Just doing conditioning and flex, it was hard,” said Hagle.”

“There’s just a couple of athletes that we’ve worked with who have the tenacity to attack rehab as she did, and that’s what makes the difference in someone who is great and someone who is good,” said Panfil-Parsley.

Now with an extra year to train before the Tokyo games, Hagle has her sights set on the biggest stage.

“Words cannot even describe it because this is something I’ve been working toward my whole life and to have setback, after setback, after setback, and to finally come back that big would be amazing,” said Hagle.

