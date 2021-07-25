Photos: Simone Biles begins march towards gold

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team’s bid for a third straight Olympic title may be off to a rocky start, but Simone Biles is showing she’s dominant — even while making mistakes.

The four-woman U.S. group led by Olympic champion Biles finished second to Russia during qualifying.

That’s the first time the Americans have failed to lead at the end of any major event in more than a decade.

Biles topped the all-round with a total of 57.731 points but lacked her usual precision. The 24-year-old made significant mistakes on three events. Russia’s team score of 171.629 was more than a full point ahead of the U.S., though both teams will start from scratch in the finals.