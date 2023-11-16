Hy Vee Helpful Holiday

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
58°
Sign Up
7 Day Forecast
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Siouxland’s Remarkable Women
Local News
Iowa News
Nebraska News
South Dakota News
Siouxland Stories
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Featured Content
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics
Ag News
Health
Crime
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC Bureau
CMA Awards
Border Report
Weird News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Automotive News
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Weather
Sioux City Daily Forecast
Pronostico del Clima
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Guest Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Top Stories
November 16th AM: Rollercoaster temperatures starting …
Video
Top Stories
Noviembre 15 PM: Unos días mas airosos en el area
Top Stories
Gavins Point Dam releases to be reduced for the winter
November Outlook: Near seasonal open to the month …
Gallery
Siouxland Halloween forecast: Frighteningly frigid, …
First snow of the season looking to hit Siouxland …
Video
Sports
Live Sporting Events
Player of the Week
Local Sports
High School Sports
The Big Game
College Sports
Sioux City Bandits
Sioux City Explorers
Sioux City Musketeers
Champions Chat
Sports Spotlight
Hawkeye Headquarters
Top Stories
Woobury Central falls to West Hancock in Class A …
Top Stories
Hawkeyes preparing for an ’emotional’ senior day
Video
NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier dies at 88: report
Video
Local GPAC basketball highlights and scores (11-15-23)
Video
WSC’s Watkins-Hogue named NSIC Offensive Newcomer …
Video
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Onawa Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
News Nation
Contests
Tinted Tailgater Giveaway
StarFighter Comics’ Superhero Sweepstakes!
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Thanksgiving Feast Giveaway
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
Remarkable Women Siouxland
Stray of the Day
Veterans Voices
Calendar of Events
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Cooking with Fareway
Local Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Businesses in the News
Simply Siouxland
Money Matters
About Us
SiouxlandProud.com
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
KCAU 9 70th Anniversary
KCAU 9 Insider
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Newsletters
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Digital Signal
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hy Vee Helpful Holiday