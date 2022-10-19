Hometown with The Brown’s

Prairie Seed Harvest with Friends of Stone Park

October 18 from 5-7pm

Meet at Stone Park main office

Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night

The Ugly, Unloved and Unseen Animals

October 19 from 7-9pm

Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company in Wayne, NE

Let’s Get Crafty – Turning a Book into a Pumpkin

October 19th at 9:30am

Creative librarians from the Sioux City Public Library inspire you to empty your junk drawer and put those crafting odds and ends to use! Join us at 9:30 am the third Wednesday of every month for “Let’s Get Crafty,” where we’ll transform household items into quick, fun, and easy crafts! This week we will be showing you how to take pages from a book and turning them into a cool pumpkin decoration!

Heartland Trunk or Treat

October 20

Heartland Counseling Parking Lot in SSC

5pm

Fun, Food, Friends and FREE! Come dressed and visit all the trunks for candy!

Launchpad’s Halloween Heebee Jeebee Jamboree

October 20th at 6pm

Come in costume for our not so scary Halloween HeeBee JeeBee Jamboree. Voted as LaunchPAD’s staff favorite event of the year! We will have plenty of treats, prizes, games, activities and fun. And don’t forget about the costume contest! This is event is included with daily admission and membership.

Sunrise Halloween Festival

October 21 from 4:30-6:30pm

Trunk and Treating, Games, Caramel Apples, Popcorn, Hot Chocolate and Dinky Donuts Food truck

5501 Gordon Drive at Sunrise Senior Living

Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek Park

October 21

Dare to walk through the haunted woods at Bacon Creek. The short 1/2 mile hike may leave you breathless in more ways than just hiking (prepare for screams and jumps). Register by: October 18, 2022

Dates: October 21 and 22, 2022

Ages: All

Fee: $10 per person (under 2 is free)

Location: Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Rd.

Due to popular demand and to keep the lines short, we are requiring tickets to be pre-purchased.

Select one of the following session times:

7:00pm-7:30pm

7:30pm-8:00pm

8:00pm-8:30pm

8:30pm-9:00pm

9:00pm-9:30pm

Buy your tickets NOW by calling our Parks & Rec office at 712-279-6126

St. Paul United Methodist Church Annual Grilled Pork Chop Dinner

October 22 from 4:30-7pm

2003 A Street in SSC

Tickets are $15 and Children 5 and under are $5

Carry outs available

Halloween Dinner and Movie Night

October 26 at 6pm

FREE – This is a family friendly event. Parents must accompany children.

1415 Villa Ave in Sioux City

Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center

Inviting all ghouls and goblins! Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center presented by MidAmerican Energy will be returning on Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This spook-tacular event is family-friendly & free to the public!

Halloween Spooktacular!

October 27 at 5:30pm

Save the date for our Halloween Spooktacular on Thursday, October 27th from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM at BBBS of Siouxland! This event is free and open to the public, so feel free to tag your family and friends along if they would like to participate and also learn about BBBS of Siouxland

Fright Night At First Serve

Adult Doubles Costume Tournament

October 28th from 6-9pm

$30/player – $60/team

To register please visit siouxlandtennis.org

Hounds at Hillview Walk

October 28 from 9-10am

Hillview Recreation Area

Hey, #Hoomans! Is your #PAWsome-pup getting a little stir-crazy lately? Bring your canine pal out to Hillview Recreation Area on October 28th from 9:00-10:00 am for our Hounds at Hillview walk. We’ll walk together as a group on the trails, giving as much space as your furry friend needs if they’re not comfortable in a group. For the safety of all participants, please have proof have vaccination ready. This is a free public event, to register or for more information call 712-947-4270

Siouxland Cyclists 6th Annual Halloween Ride

October 29 from 3-9pm

Starting at Albrecht’s Cycle Shop

Riding the bike trails and costumes are encouraged, as well as, helmets

Halloween at the Roundhouse

October 29 from 10a-4pm

October 30 from Noon – 4pm

The Railroad Museum Sioux City

Admission is $3 per person

Featuring free children’s games, prizes and Trick or Treating

Quiet hour for families with Special Needs from 11a-Noon on Sunday.

Halloween Carnival

October 30 from 2-4pm

Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City

Join us for the 2nd annual Spooktacular (yet not too spooky) FREE Halloween Carnival! Little ghosts and goblins can enjoy games, prizes, treats and a bouncy house.

All are welcome to this free, family-friendly indoor carnival. Bring a friend or two!

The carnival will be held in the gym of Augustana Lutheran Church, located in downtown Sioux City. Did we mention it’s FREE! See you there!

Spooky Fest

October 30 at 2pm

Our annual Spooky Fest is from 2-4 pm on October 30th followed by our Trick or Treat Trail from 4-5 pm! Join us for snacks, games, crafts and a Spooktacular time!

903 Topaz Dr. in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

Trunk or Treat

October 30th from 6-7pm

Dakota City Elementary Parking Lot

Pierce Chamber of Commerce Downtown Trick or Treating

October 31 starting at 4pm

Pierce, NE

The Warming Shelter Annual Fundraiser

November 13 from 4:30-7:30pm

Join us for our annual fundraiser at BA’s on lower Historic 4th Street.

Family Friendly

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Silent Auction, FOOD!!

Area clergymen will be your bar staff!!

Greg Hager in Concert

November 26 at 6:30pm

Dakota City Fire Hall in Dakota City

$10/adult and $5/student

Concert is a fundraiser for the Fire Hall. Bring a couple of friends and kids for the show.