U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Valentin Cade graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Cade is the son of Angelita Sanchez and brother of Juan Cade and Lisa Munoz, all of Sioux Center, Iowa.

He is a 2018 graduate of Sioux Center High School, Sioux Center, Iowa.