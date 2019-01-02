Hometown Heroes

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Claire M. Brost

By:

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 08:54 AM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 09:31 AM CST

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Claire M. Brost graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Brost earned distinction as an honor graduate.

She is the daughter of Patrick Brost of Sioux City, Iowa.

The airman is a 2018 graduate of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, Sioux City.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected