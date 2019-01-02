Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman Claire M. Brost graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Brost earned distinction as an honor graduate.

She is the daughter of Patrick Brost of Sioux City, Iowa.

The airman is a 2018 graduate of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, Sioux City.