U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Patricia Bebee graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Bebee is the daughter of Sonja and Vratislav Rudolf of Hornick, Iowa. She is the sister of Dennis Rudolf and wife of Eric Bebee of Hornick. She is the mother of Wyatt and Suriana Bebee of Hornick.

The airman is a 2003 graduate of Albert-Schweitzer-Realschule, Regensburg, Germany. She earned an associate degree in 2008 from Institut für Fremdsprachen und Auslandskunde, Erlangen, Germany.