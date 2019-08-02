U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Brodi J. Ludwigs graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ludwigs is the son of Barry and Joyce Ludwigs of Le Mars, Iowa.

He is a 2014 graduate of Le Mars Community High School, Le Mars, Iowa.