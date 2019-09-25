U.S. Air Force Airman Michelle M. Amdahl graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Amdahl is the daughter of Michael and Hermelinda Amdahl of Estherville, Iowa.

She is a 2019 graduate of Estherville Lincoln Central High School, Estherville.