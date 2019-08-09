U.S. Air Force Airman Logan J. Knobbe

Hometown Heroes
U.S. Air Force Airman Logan J. Knobbe graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Knobbe is the son of Michele and Andrew Faubel of Dubuque, Nebraska.

He is a 2018 graduate of West Point Beemer Junior/Senior High School, West Point, Nebraska.

