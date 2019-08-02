U.S. Air Force Airman Jerney J. Bigbee graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Bigbee earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of James and Cindy Bigbee of Sioux City, Iowa.

The airman is a 2018 graduate of East High School, Sioux City.