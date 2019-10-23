U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Reagan K. Petersen graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Petersen is the daughter of Stacey J. and Kevin Petersen of Moville, Iowa, sister of Jade and Easton Petersen of Moville, Iowa, and granddaughter of Arnold and Charlene Grell of Moville, Iowa.

She is a 2019 graduate of Woodbury Central Community School District, Moville, Iowa.