U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Nicole M. Breyfogle graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Breyfogle is the daughter of Shellt and Joel Breyfogle of Kearney, Missouri. She is the sister of Kimberly Driskell of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jessica Breyfogle of Kearney. She is the granddaughter of Gerald and Joann Breyfogle of Sioux City, Iowa.

The airman is a 2019 graduate of Kearney High School, Kearney.