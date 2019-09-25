U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Marcela R. Granillo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Granillo is the daughter of Maria Granillo of Sheldon, Iowa.

She is a 2019 graduate of Sheldon High School, Sheldon.