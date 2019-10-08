U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Spink graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Spink is the daughter of Kristi M. and Charlie L. Spink and sister of Jerret L. and Brodie D. Spink of Kingsley, Iowa.

She is a 2018 graduate of Kingsley-Pierson High School, Kingsley, Iowa.