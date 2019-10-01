U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Rich L. Sopoci graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Sopoci is the son of Brenda Sopoci of Sioux City, Iowa.

He is a 2016 graduate of East High School, Sioux City, Iowa. He earned an associate degree in 2019 from Western Iowa Tech Community College, Sioux City, Iowa.