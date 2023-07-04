SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The United States wasn’t the only one celebrating a birthday on July 4.

Leah Shearon of Leeds celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends over at The Heritage at North Hills. Along with cake and Ice Cream, stories of her life were shared like how her father used to light fireworks the morning of her birthday every year.

Photos of Shearon’s life were also on display.

“I don’t know what I’d say, probably a lot of things. A good family, a good husband,” Shearon said.