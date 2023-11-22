The day before Thanksgiving marks the start of holiday traveling, and is the busiest day on the road.

According to AAA, 55 million Americans are predicted to travel for Thanksgiving weekend this year. 49 million are expected to travel by car. Luckily for them, gas prices are lower this year than they were last.

However, more drivers on the road means a greater chance of accidents. The National Safety Council estimates 507 road fatalities to occur over the holiday weekend.

Sergeant Tom Gill talked with KCAU and gave some tips on how to stay safe on the roads over the weekend.

“Make sure that you leave yourself plenty of time to get where you are going, Gill said. “Understand that there is going to be a lot of traffic on the road. Please don’t drink and drive. If you are going to be drinking, make sure to have a designated driver, because once again there’s going to be kids out, there’s going to be a lot of traffic.”

He also recommended that drivers give themselves enough time to get to their destination.

“There’ll be a lot of vehicles, especially Wednesday night, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday coming back home,” Gill said, “so make sure you leave yourself plenty of time to get to where you’re going.”

The Iowa Department of Transportation says there have been 330 traffic deaths on Iowa roadways so far this year.