One simple tool can help prevent food poisoning this Thanksgiving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As Siouxlanders prepare their Thanksgiving feasts, the Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) reminds everyone that preparing these meals takes time.

Officials warn eating your turkey before it’s fully cooked could lead to food poisoning.

Tyler Brock, the Deputy Director of the SDHD, said a simple tool can help you make sure your turkey is thoroughly cooked.

“We really do recommend having a meat thermometer. That really actually is an important thing. You can kind of judge by looks and things like that but the best possible way to know that something is cooked fully is using a meat thermometer so we really encourage that,” said Brock.

Food poisoning symptoms can take anywhere from six to 24 hours before they appear. Storing your leftovers away properly after dinner also helps keep your food safe to eat.