Gospel Mission of Siouxland serves Thanksgiving meals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When the Gospel Mission provides its annual Thanksgiving lunch and dinner, executive director Paul Mahaffie said the number of guests is not what worries him.

“During Thanksgiving, we have to turn volunteers down and we’re going to have probably close to 20 to 30 today,” Mahaffie said before the event started.

Tom Lines has volunteered four years with the Gospel Mission. He said 30 volunteers can be chaotic in the kitchen, but the helping hands ensure Siouxlanders don’t even have to leave their seats.

“They serve it family-style, so they’ve got everything dished up in the kitchen, and then they bring it out to the tables family-style and that’s how we eat and have our fellowship with our fellow human beings,” Lines said.

Richard Pippitt has attended this event for a number of years. He says he always feels welcome.

“I love having Thanksgiving with these guys,” Pippitt said. “These guys are good to me and everything and I love coming to the Thanksgiving dinner.”

Most of the food served on Thanksgiving is donated by Siouxlanders and Mahaffie said the Gospel Mission appreciates Siouxland’s generosity.