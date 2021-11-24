AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Thanksgiving

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KCAU) — AAA Tow to Go is back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, serving as the last line of defense to keep impaired drivers off the road.
Tow to Go is available the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Monday after. When called, a tow truck transports the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe place within a 10 mile radius. The service is free, yet should be treated as a backup plan.
“AAA is proud to bring back this life-saving program this Thanksgiving,” said Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Now as millions of Americans get behind the wheel this weekend, none of them will have an excuse for driving impaired. However, we still strongly encourage people to identify a safe ride home and treat Tow to Go as their last resort.”
Since 1998, AAA Two to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. AAA reminds motorists to take steps ahead of time to avoid driving impaired.
AAA predicts nearly 53.4 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, there were 10,142 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involving drivers impaired by alcohol. Of those fatalities 417 were during the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s never safe to drive impaired, so please be sure to plan ahead.
Tow to Go Service Areas
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte) and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)
Phone Number
(855) 2-TOW-2-Go or (855) 286-9246
Guidelines
- Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25th
- Days/Times Tow to Go is Provided:
- 6:00 p.m. Wednesday 11/24/2021 to 6:00 a.m. Monday 11/29/2021
- Free and available to AAA members and non-members.
- Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 miles radius.
- AAA service vehicles are limiting passengers to one (1) per vehicle, with face mask/covering, in accordance with established COVID-19 safety protocols. Any additional passengers need to make other arrangements.
- Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
- In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
- Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.