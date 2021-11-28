‘Small Business Saturday’ aims to give Siouxland businesses a holiday boost

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday shopping season is here, and Black Friday has passed. The crowds, however, haven’t slowed down.

On Saturday, Siouxlanders were encouraged to visit local businesses for “Small Business Saturday,” which occurs after Thanksgiving.

The day helps smaller businesses get some love after Black Friday, and local owners want to remind the public how much it means to be supported by their community.

“Small Business Saturday is really fun because we get to see some of our most loyal patrons come in every single year,” said A La Mode Owner Kristi Pittman.

Those participating said the event is helpful for finding the right holiday gifts, and local customers help them stay open.

“It’s the best time of year for us because for a couple of reasons, obviously, for one, sales are huge because Christmas, everyone wants the systems and stuff,” said Game Lair Manager Dylan Link.

Pittman explained that she relies on repeated customers to keep her in business. “We have people that come in every single week to see what we get in new,” she said.

“We appreciate everyone that has supported us on a daily basis, even when COVID hit, they continued to support us. Siouxland supported us,” said Co-owner of Tacos El Guero Candy Sanchez.

For many business owners, they are their business every day of the week. Pittman said helping locally operated companies helps the community directly.