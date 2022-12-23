SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Christmas is this weekend, but some Siouxlanders have put off Christmas shopping until the last minute.

According to a 2020 survey by Klarna, 35 percent of last-minute shoppers wait until the week of Christmas to finish their holiday shopping.

“We’re getting stuff for our animals and a little of last-minute shopping, we thought we had it done but we got to get a few little things,” said Matt Morgan, a last-minute shopper.

As the panic sets in for many late shoppers, local businesses are expecting high numbers of customers on Saturday.

“Tomorrow’s gonna be absolutely mad house down here. Our Wednesday was huge, we were busy from the time we opened the door we actually ended up staying late, so we’re really looking to kinda repeat that day again on Saturday,” said Joe Rarrat, owner of My Jeweler.

“We’re gonna be selling a lot of toys and a lot of heaters with the cold that’s going on and it’s gonna be very busy the next couple days,” said Reah Springer, Bomgaars employee.

With an influx of shoppers for the weekend, stores are having all hands on deck in preparation.

“Today and tomorrow we do, we have a lot of cashiers today compared to a normal. it’s kinda like a weekend basically where we have almost everybody here,” said Springer.

“On a typical day, we’ll have two and three people on the sales floor, plus our master jeweler in the shop. On this weekend we’re gonna double it up so we’ll have a lot of people on the floor and we’re gonna have a lot of gift wrapping just dedicated people just to taking care of that, because we do so much of it,” said Rarrat.

As a result of waiting till a day before Christmas to finish shopping, some may feel anxious this weekend.

“A lot of people like to procrastinate, I mean it’s not a good thing to do but a lot of people fall victim to it,” said Springer.

“Candy. for a candy dish and just a few little things for our Christmas Eve dinner. You know, nothing big just little things,” said Morgan

If you still have Christmas shopping to get done you just have Christmas Eve, as most stores will be closed on Christmas Day.