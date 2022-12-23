SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Members of the Jewish community will light their 6th candle tonight marking the 6th day of Hanukkah.

The eight-day celebration commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem. Each day a gift is given, symbolizing the number of days that the first temple’s lantern blazed. Many people say there are similarities between the holidays.

However, Cichele Ivener at Congregation Beth Shalom says these two celebrations are vastly different.

“I think Christmas gets overrun with advertisements and Hallmark cards. I mean they’re a wonderful company but they’ve took over Hanukkah too. I would say that’s the difference. it’s a family holiday vs a general holiday,” said Ivener

This year, Hanukkah’s celebration lands on the 25th of December, a once-in-15-year occurrence.