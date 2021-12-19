SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local church held a live nativity scene Saturday evening.

Over at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, actors and animals brought the nativity scene to life. About 40 volunteers came together to portray the iconic scene, complete with music.

Visitors were welcomed to walk up or drive by the reenactment. Organizers said the event was a way for the community to remember the reason for the season.

“That maybe strips away some of the commercialism, the way some of the things of the world that say you got to do this or that and have these things and really, no, it’s to have faith, to have love, and to trust in God.”

The church’s website lists other events they are taking part in, such as Mass sessions.