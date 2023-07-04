LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders across the area are celebrating the Fourth of July holiday in different ways but for the town of Le Mars, they kicked off the morning with a community parade, though it quite literally ‘rained on their parade’ residents around Le Mars sat on lawn chairs watching this year’s Independence parade go by.

The demonstration started back on 8th Street and traveled north on Central to Second Street Northwest. Families got a chance to catch candy, see some new rides and wave to all the patrons passing through.

“I’m very happy about this because I get to be here with my grandpa, we’re going to be riding around in his motorcycle for the Fourth of July parade. She’s going to be waving, saying hi. She knows a lot of people,” said Kimberly Peters.

As for the evening of July 4, a display of fireworks will take place at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds at 10 p.m.