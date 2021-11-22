No turkey? No problem: places offering free thanksgiving dinner in Siouxland

The Thanksgiving feast shuttle astronauts will eat in space is displayed Thursday, Nov. 20, 2008 at Johnson Space Center in Houston. Clockwise from upper left: green beans and mushrooms, candied yams, cranapple dessert, cornbread stuffing and smoked turkey. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thanksgiving can be stressful for families who might not be able to afford to indulge in the traditional feasts, below are places in Siouxland those families can partake in the tasty celebrations.

Elks Lodge

Thursday, Nov. 25

Free Thanksgiving meal for veterans and their families. Doors open at 11 a.m. and dinner will be served at 12 pm.

Visit the Elks Facebook page for more information.

Siouxland Soup Kitchen

Monday, Nov. 22

Serving traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm. and will be serving leftovers throughout the week.

Salvation Army of Siouxland

Offering Thanksgiving food baskets for families.

Documentation such as Parent ID, proof of address, child social security number, and date of birth required.

Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact the Salvation army to sign up.

Call (712) 255-8836

Ibotta

Offering 100% cashback on select Thanksgiving dinner items while supplies lasts.

Visit the Ibotta website for additional information.

If you know of more places to get a free meal for thanksgiving, contact Digital Reporter Ariel Pokett at apokett@kcautv.com or news@kcautv.com.