New Year's Day

Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
7 Day Forecast
3°
7 Day Forecast
3°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Featured Content
Digital Exclusive
Border Report
Special Report
Siouxland Stories
National News
Washington DC Bureau
Politics
Ag News
Entertainment
Health
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
2021 year in review, Siouxland’s top stories
Video
Top Stories
Here is the top slang of 2021 you might not know
December 31st Late: Few snowflakes for the start …
Video
What does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ mean?
1 dead, 3 injured in accident near Bennington
Weather
Sioux City Weather Radar
Weather News
Road Conditions
Send Us Your Photos
Closings
Closings Login
Guest Weather
Top Stories
New Year’s Eve cold weather concerns
Video
Top Stories
December 31st PM: Bitterly cold wind chills plus …
Video
Top Stories
December 31st AM: Starting the cold new years weekend
Video
December 30th Late: Colder air streams in on the …
December 30th PM: Chilling down for the start of …
Video
December 30th AM: Mild weather before cooldown
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Spotlight
Hawkeye Headquarters
The Big Game
China 2022
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Watch
Newscasts
Digital Town Hall
Good Day Pets
Enter Your Pet Picture
News Nation
The Insiders with Dave Price
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
Jobs
Nexstar Careers
Sioux City Jobs
Community
SiouxlandProud.com
Newsletter Sign-up
Mr. Food
Recipe.TV
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Community Calendar
Local Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Virtual Home Show
Sun Safety
Simply Siouxland
Businesses in the News
BestReviews
Veterans Voices
Pet of the Week
About Us
SiouxlandProud.com
TV Guide
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Contact Us
KCAU 9 News app
Sales Team
Advertising
KCAU 9 Station History
Regional News Partners
Digital Signal
Search
Please enter a search term.
New Year's Day
Amanda Gorman releases New Year’s poem ‘New Day’s …
Top New Year's Day Headlines
Looking for ways to get over a hangover?
Feeling uneasy about a New Year’s party? Here are …
Close
You have been added to KCAU 9 Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KCAU 9 Breaking News
Sign Up