SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– A local boy scout troop held a flag retirement earlier this morning, in honor of this year’s Independence Day.

More than 20 scouts and Siouxlanders arrived at Sertoma Park to honor roughly 150 American flags and those who passed away while serving.

“Eagle scout is the highest rank. before you get that you have to do a project, it can be something as simple as building a bench in the park or it can be something as extravagant as what we’re doing here today,” said Benjamin Maxey, assistant scoutmaster with Troop 204.

Brenton Bunch is currently a life scout, working his way to become an eagle scout, and Bunch decided a flag retirement was what he wanted to do as his project.

To make the flag retirement possible, a bunch gathered worn and tattered American flags from around Sioux City.

“The Troop 204 runs a flag fundraiser and some of them need to be replaced , and then we went to certain companies we asked them hey can we do that? Can we get some boxes there and we’ll do a flag retirement,” said Brenton Bunch, the eagle scout candidate.

During a flag retirement ceremony, the color guard will present arms, and display an active flag for the pomp. Afterward, a speech is made in honor of the damaged flags, followed by saluting as the first flag is retired.

To retire a flag, you can either shred, cut, or bury the flag. However…

“The more popular one is to burn them like we’re doing today and that’s kinda what you do,” said Maxey.

This was Troop 204’s first time holding a retirement ceremony, and Benjamin Maxey, an assistant scoutmaster with Troop 204 says they are thinking about making it an annual ceremony.

“When you burn something it becomes recognizable as it once was, and then it gets to be reborn in a different form,” said Maxey.

“Every flag means something to someone, and every flag means something to everyone too,” said Bunch.

To properly dispose of a flag by yourself, you can drop it off at your local American Legion post.