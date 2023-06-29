SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the 4th of July weekend quickly approaching, law enforcement officials are expecting to be busy on the roadways.

According to AAA, roughly 51 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles this Fourth of July weekend.

“We’re gonna see a lot of increased traffic on the roadways,” said Valerie Rose, the community policing officer with Sioux City Police Department.

To keep drivers safe law enforcement officials are working overtime this weekend.

“We’ll have some extra patrols out,” Rose said.

“I would say probably at least double of the numbers will be out there between us and the local law enforcement agencies,” said Trooper Karey Yaneff, with Iowa State Patrol.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, The Fourth of July can be a dangerous holiday.

“Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays out there. In 2021 538 fatalities involved in our roadways, so we wanna have increased patrols out there to make sure everybody’s following the speed limits, driving safely, wearing their seat belts, and again we wanna make sure that nobody is driving when they are impaired,” Rose said.

“Speeding is obviously up, has increased over the years. alcohol related and even the drug-related OWIs have increased also,” Yaneffl said.

According to the Iowa DOT, 162 drivers have lost their lives this year during car crashes, that’s 17 more deaths at this same time last year. So law enforcement encourages Siouxlanders to plan ahead for your July weekend, especially if alcohol is involved.

“If you are gonna partake in any alcohol make sure you plan a designated driver, use an Uber, or a rideshare, or call for a taxi. Plan ahead so you don’t put yourself in that situation where you have to drive where you’ve been drinking,” said Rose.

Law enforcement officers remind Siouxlanders that driving a boat while intoxicated is also illegal, and will result in 48 hours of jail time along with a $1,000 fine in Iowa.