SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As we are fully engulfed in the holiday season, many of us feel excited and hopeful, however, not all holidays go according to plan.
Families may find themselves having a hard time managing stress, keeping their home safe for visitors, and making sure basic needs are met.
Some family members might be immunocompromised, so the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services wants to remind Siouxlanders to take avid precautions against the coronavirus and flu.
To stay physically healthy while traveling, the CDC recommends avoiding crowded indoor spaces, testing for illnesses, getting vaccinated if possible, and allowing those who can’t be vaccinated to spend time with groups of people who are. Outdoor gatherings are suggested when possible, and the CDC said wearing a well-fitting mask indoors can help stop the spread of the virus.
If a family member happens to be sick during a time of celebration, Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, or any video-chatting platform can easily substitute in-person gatherings. Pick what works for your family.
Mental health also comes into play during the holidays. The DHHS explained not all people will feel happy during this time of year, and family members shouldn’t have unrealistic expectations of their relatives. The department reminds people to steer clear of tobacco, alcohol, drugs, and overeating.
A list of health-related resources is provided below:
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 para Español
- Nebraska Family Helpline: 888-866-8660
- Rural Response Hotline: 800-464-0258
- Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para Español) or text TalkWithUs to 66746
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
- National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
Mental health is often not preventable, but keeping poisoning incidents low this year is. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center sent out its annual PSA to remind families to keep everyone safe.
The center said medications, cleaning products, alcohol, nicotine, plants, and incorrectly prepared or stored food causes child poisoning incidents every year.
Here are a few tips they suggest when it comes to those categories:
- Medications: Placing medications out of sight and reach of children/animals
- Cleaning Products: Don’t store disinfectants or cleaners on countertops; cabinets with locks are preferred
- Alcohol: Alcohol or things containing alcohol should be moved from reach and sight of children/animals
- Nicotine: Cigarettes, vape juice, chewing tobacco should be out of sight of kids due to some containers seeming nonharmful
- Food: Thaw food in the fridge; take the temperature of meat to make sure it’s cooked; food can only sit out for 2 hours before it’s considered spoiled
- Plants: Some seasonal plants may harm children or pets if ingested, keep out of reach