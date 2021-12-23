SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As we are fully engulfed in the holiday season, many of us feel excited and hopeful, however, not all holidays go according to plan.

Families may find themselves having a hard time managing stress, keeping their home safe for visitors, and making sure basic needs are met.

Some family members might be immunocompromised, so the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services wants to remind Siouxlanders to take avid precautions against the coronavirus and flu.

To stay physically healthy while traveling, the CDC recommends avoiding crowded indoor spaces, testing for illnesses, getting vaccinated if possible, and allowing those who can’t be vaccinated to spend time with groups of people who are. Outdoor gatherings are suggested when possible, and the CDC said wearing a well-fitting mask indoors can help stop the spread of the virus.

If a family member happens to be sick during a time of celebration, Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, or any video-chatting platform can easily substitute in-person gatherings. Pick what works for your family.

Mental health also comes into play during the holidays. The DHHS explained not all people will feel happy during this time of year, and family members shouldn’t have unrealistic expectations of their relatives. The department reminds people to steer clear of tobacco, alcohol, drugs, and overeating.

A list of health-related resources is provided below:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 para Español

Nebraska Family Helpline: 888-866-8660

Rural Response Hotline: 800-464-0258

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para Español) or text TalkWithUs to 66746

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522

National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Mental health is often not preventable, but keeping poisoning incidents low this year is. The Nebraska Regional Poison Center sent out its annual PSA to remind families to keep everyone safe.

The center said medications, cleaning products, alcohol, nicotine, plants, and incorrectly prepared or stored food causes child poisoning incidents every year.

Here are a few tips they suggest when it comes to those categories: