SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of folks started their independence day with a little breakfast at Latham Park.

For the past 10 years, the Morningside Lodge 615 has held a pancake breakfast in the park to help support the privately funded space. Folks were treated to pancakes, sausages and coffee for a free-will donation to the park. KCAU 9 spoke with the lodge about why they host this breakfast.

“So the way to keep the park beautiful, to keep it here, we got to do things like this to help them, they do other benefits but this has become such a tradition in our community on the Fourth of July, what do we do? We get up early and come for a pancake and sausage breakfast at Latham Park.” said Rene Lapierre of Morningside Lodge 615.

The park will also be hosting its annual art show again coming up in September.